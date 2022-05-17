Uruguay's dLocal posts 55% jump in Q1 earnings

May 17 (Reuters) - Uruguayuan payments firm dLocal on Tuesday posted a 55.4% increase in first-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year, to $26.3 million.

Company revenue more than doubled from the year-ago quarter to $87.45 million, dLocal said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)

