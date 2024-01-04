Uruguay's consumer prices down slightly in December, annual rate above 5%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Uruguay's consumer prices fell 0.11% in December versus the previous month, the South American nation's statistics agency announced on Thursday.

The country's inflation rate over the 12 months through December stood at 5.11%, the agency added.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.