Uruguay's consumer prices down slightly in December, annual rate above 5%

Credit: REUTERS/Andres Stapff

January 04, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Uruguay's consumer prices fell 0.11% in December versus the previous month, the South American nation's statistics agency announced on Thursday.

The country's inflation rate over the 12 months through December stood at 5.11%, the agency added.

