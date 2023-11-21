Uruguayan fintech dLocal's finance chief steps down, shares sink

By Kylie Madry

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Uruguayan fintech dLocal's DLO.O finance chief will step down next year, the company said on Tuesday, marking the latest executive shakeup at the payments provider and sending its shares tumbling in after-hours trading.

DLocal's shares plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading on Wall Street, shaving off some $540 million of market value.

The company said in an earnings release that CFO Diego Cabrera was leaving the company "to pursue new opportunities," without explaining further.

It added that Cabrera would stay on through the first quarter of next year to ensure a smooth transition, though it did not name his replacement.

Other new hires, such as a principal accounting officer and a head of government relations, will also join the team, co-CEO Pedro Arnt said in a statement.

Arnt was , amid a challenging period for the company following a short-seller report published at the end of last year accusing dLocal of potential fraud, which dLocal has denied.

The company has also denied media reports that the Argentine government was investigating it for "improper maneuvers" around fund transfers abroad, telling Reuters in May it had received a request for information from Argentine customs authorities.

DLocal said on Tuesday that its cash on hand had dipped quarter-over-quarter, in part due to the "repatriation of funds in Argentina that were outstanding."

The company had told Reuters in September it was set to "pause" its rapid expansion plans to focus on strengthening existing operations in over 40 countries, hinting at a new phase for the fast-growing firm.

DLocal's profit rose 25% to $40.4 million in the third quarter, with revenues up 47% year-on-year to $163.9 million. It cited "sound growth across all verticals."

The firm, which reported a 34% rise in core earnings, said it enjoyed strong revenue in Brazil and Mexico, though weak macroeconomic and currency conditions slowed earnings in Argentina and Nigeria.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Deepa Babington)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.