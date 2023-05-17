Uruguayan fintech Dlocal posts jump in Q1 profit amid record payment volumes

Adds details about company

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Uruguayan fintech Dlocal DLO.O on Wednesday posted a 35% year-on-year jump in its first-quarter profit, landing at $35.5 million amid a strong boost in payments volumes.

The payment provider's profit was boosted by strong revenues "across all regions", Dlocal said, as total payments volumes grew 70% year-on-year to reach record levels, buoyed by big clients including Netflix NFLX.O and Amazon AMZN.O.

The company said revenues for the period rose 57% to $137 million; within the company's forecasted range of between $135 million to $138 million.

Dlocal, which operates across most of Latin America as well as parts of Africa and Asia, saw adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grow 38% to $45.5 million.

"Our business has shown sustained and resilient growth supported by the diversity of our merchants across industry verticals, geographies, and products," said CEO Sebastian Kanovich.

The results follow a difficult period for the company following a short-seller report published at the end of last year accusing Dlocal of potential fraud, which it has denied.

Dlocal's board said in December that the key allegations made by short-seller Muddy Waters were "without merit" following an internal review, without going into detail and without issuing a full written rebuttal.

Nasdaq shares in Dlocal have recouped some of the losses since the Muddy Waters report was released, after being slashed 50% in the immediate wake of the report.

Dlocal said in late December it had approved a $100 million share buyback, set to expire in July or when the limit is reached. On Wednesday, it said in its earnings press release it had invested $36.9 million in the buy-back in the first quarter.

Dlocal was founded in 2016 by Andres Bzurovski and Sergio Fogel. Five years later, they became Uruguay's first two billionaires when Dlocal listed on New York's stock exchange with a market value of around $9 billion.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford Editing by Marguerita Choy)

