Uruguayan fintech dLocal posts 18% profit dip in Q4

April 04, 2023 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Uruguayan payments company dLocal posted an 18% slide in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period last year, totaling $19.4 million for the three-month period, according to a statement Tuesday.

Company revenue increased 55% from the year-ago quarter to $118.4 million, dLocal said.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company forecast revenues to land between $135 million to 138 million, and $620 million to 640 million for the full year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Sarah Morland)

