Uruguay union halts cattle slaughter at Marfrig, Minerva plants -paper

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - A labor union in Uruguay has interrupted the slaughter of cattle in the Montevideo area until April 8 amid talks over salaries and measures to protect workers from the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report in newspaper Valor Econômico on Friday.

The stoppage affects Brazilian meatpackers Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA and Minerva SA BEEF3.SA, which operate in the country. Marfrig declined to comment. Minerva did not have an immediate comment.

The move has hit Minerva's Canelones and Carrasco plants, but its Pul unit, which is farther from Montevideo, is still running, according to the newspaper. Minerva can guarantee 60% of its output in the country with that unit alone, Valor reported, citing unnamed sources.

On Thursday, Marfrig said that it would donate 48,000 cans of meat as part of an initiative to support communities in Uruguay during the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Marfrig has five plants in Uruguay and is the largest meatpacker and exporter there, employing 3,500 people.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

