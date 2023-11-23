News & Insights

Uruguay president keen to speed up trade partnership with China, Mercosur

November 23, 2023 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou told Chinese Premier Li Qiang that he wanted to speed up building "a free trade partnership among Uruguay, Mercosur, and China," during a meeting in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese state media said.

China is the Latin American country's largest export market, and took 27% of Uruguay's outbound shipments in 2022, according to United Nations COMTRADE data.

But Uruguay is restrained from signing a free trade agreement with the world's second-largest economy because of its membership in a trade bloc with Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay which has expressed a preference for a free trade agreement with the European Union.

