Uruguay postpones gubernatorial elections due to coronavirus

MONTEVIDEO, April 2 (Reuters) - Uruguay's Congress voted on Thursday to delay gubernatorial and legislative elections that had been scheduled for May 10, due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date for voting will be set by the South American country's Electoral Court, although political parties have already agreed to hold the elections on Oct. 4.

The elections involve races for the executive and legislative branches of Uruguay's 19 provinces. The country is in its third week of voluntary quarantine, as residents hunker down at home to avoid spreading the respiratory virus.

The disease has caused four deaths in the country, with 350 cases confirmed, according to official data.

(Reporting by Fabian Werner; Writing by Eliana Raszewski and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)

