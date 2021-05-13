Uruguay out with two-tranche bond offering

Adds details

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - Uruguay has announced a two-part debt offering including a new local currency 10-year note and a tap of its 4.375% 2031 dollar bonds.

Leads Bank of America, HSBC, Santander have set initial price thoughts on the new 10-year note at mid 8% and the tap at "very low 100s" basis points over Treasuries.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB-, is expected to use the proceeds for general treasury purposes, the country's head of debt management Herman Kamil told IFR on Wednesday.

