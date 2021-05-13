US Markets

Uruguay out with two-tranche bond offering

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Uruguay has announced a two-part debt offering including a new local currency 10-year note and a tap of its 4.375% 2031 dollar bonds.

Adds details

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - Uruguay has announced a two-part debt offering including a new local currency 10-year note and a tap of its 4.375% 2031 dollar bonds. 

Leads Bank of America, HSBC, Santander have set initial price thoughts on the new 10-year note at mid 8% and the tap at "very low 100s" basis points over Treasuries.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB-, is expected to use the proceeds for general treasury purposes, the country's head of debt management Herman Kamil told IFR on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by David Bell)

((miluska.berrospi@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular