Uruguay GDP falls 1.4% in first quarter 2020 - cenbank

Fabian Werner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES STAPFF

Uruguay's GDP dropped 1.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, the central bank said on Wednesday, a dire result that largely preceded the onset of coronavirus in the South American nation.

The agriculture, electricity, forestry and gas and water sectors all registered a drop in the first quarter versus the previous year, the bank said.

Only transportation, storage and communications crept upwards during the January-to-March period.

GDP fell 1.6% versus the last quarter of 2019, the bank said.

