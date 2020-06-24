Uruguay files to issue peso and dollar bonds: SEC

(Adds tender details, IPTs)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, June 24 (IFR) - Uruguay hit the market on Wednesday with a two-part bond trade as it seeks to raise funding to buffer the country against fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and take out outstanding debt.

The South American nation has set initial price thoughts on a tap of its 4.375% 2031s in the area of Treasuries plus 200bp, and at low 4% area on an inflation-linked peso tranche due 2040.

The peso tranche is an amortizer with a 19-year average life and is payable in US dollars.

At the same time, the sovereign has announced a cash tender for outstanding inflation-linked Global peso bonds, namely the 4.25% 2027s, the 4.375% 2028s and the 4% 2030, with tender prices set 104.00, 105.623 and 103.30, respectively.

Citigroup, HSBC and Itau are acting as leads on the trade, which is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB/BBB- and is pricing today. (Reporting By Paul Kilby Editing by Jack Doran) ((jack.doran@thomsonreuters.com; 646-345-6302;))

