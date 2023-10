Oct 4 (Reuters) - Uruguay's consumer prices rose 0.61% in September versus the previous month, the South American nation's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Inflation in the 12 months through September stood at 3.87%, the agency said.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Mroalnd)

