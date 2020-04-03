US Markets

Uruguay consumer prices increased 1.33% in March -stats agency

Fabian Werner Reuters
MONTEVIDEO, April 3 (Reuters) - Uruguay consumer prices increased 1.33% in March, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

That brought 12-month inflation to 9.16%, the agency said.

(Reporting by Fabian Werner; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

