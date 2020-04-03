Uruguay consumer prices increased 1.33% in March -stats agency

MONTEVIDEO, April 3 (Reuters) - Uruguay consumer prices increased 1.33% in March, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

That brought 12-month inflation to 9.16%, the agency said.

