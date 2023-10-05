Uruguay central bank cuts key interest rate to 9.5%

Adds details

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Uruguay's BCU central bank, which has helped spearhead monetary easing in Latin America, cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 9.5% on Thursday as inflation is seen easing.

Last month, bank governor Diego Labat told Reuters the rate would likely be cut as inflation has fallen to a near two-decade low.

Annual inflation in September stood at 3.87%, the South American nation's statistics agency said earlier this month, down from the 4.11% rate seen a month earlierand over 600 basis points below the 9.95% recorded the year before.

This marks the lowest level in 17 years, the BCU said.

"Short-term projections suggest that the economy would recover in the second half of the year, as we see the effects of the drought soften and UPM's second pulp plant begins operations," the bank said in a statement.

The bank began its tightening cycle in August 21, raising its rate by a total of 700 basis points to a peak of 11.5%.

In April, Uruguay became one of the first Latin American countries to cut its rate with a first reduction of 25 basis points.

"As it stands, while expectations are met and credibility continues to be strengthened by an inflation that remains within the target range, monetary policy rate would be at a level close to the end of the downward cycle," the bank said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

