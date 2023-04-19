Uruguay cenbank cuts interest rate, citing inflation progress

Adds details from bank statement

April 19 (Reuters) - Uruguay's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the bank announced in a statement, lowering the key borrowing rate to 11.25% and marking one of the first moves to reduce interest rates in the region.

The central bank pointed to a gradual easing of the country's inflation rate over the past six months, as well as its expectation that the trend will continue later this year.

Uruguay's monetary authority noted that the rate of rising consumer prices over the past year through March stood at 7.33%, which it said confirmed a deceleration that began last October.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile energy and food prices, slowed down at an even faster clip over the same period, the bank said, to reach 6.16%, or its lowest level in five years.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

