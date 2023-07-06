Uruguay cenbank cuts benchmark interest rate to 10.75%

Adds details, context

July 6 (Reuters) - Uruguay's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75% on Thursday, the bank announced in a statement, as inflation fell inside the bank's target range for the first time since the current tightening cycle began.

Annual inflation in the country stood at 5.98% in June, compared with 7.1% the previous month, reaching inside the bank's 3-6% inflation target ahead of forecasts and hitting its lowest rate since late 2017.

The central bank tightened rates by a total of 700 basis points between August 2021 and December 2022, reaching a peak of 11.5%.

Uruguay then led Latin America's largest economies with a 25 basis rate cut in April, taking the rate to 11.25%, before keeping the rate stable once more in May.

