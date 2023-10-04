News & Insights

US Markets

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay to host inaugural matches of 2030 World Cup, says Conmebol

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 04, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Daniela Desantis for Reuters ->

ASUNCION, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The head of South America's soccer governing body CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, said on Wednesday that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has yet to confirm any of this information.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.