Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay to host inaugural matches of 2030 World Cup, says Conmebol

ASUNCION, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The head of South America's soccer governing body CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, said on Wednesday that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the first three matches of the 2030 World Cup.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has yet to confirm any of this information.

