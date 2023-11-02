URTH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI World ETF (Symbol: URTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.10, changing hands as high as $120.68 per share. iShares MSCI World shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URTH's low point in its 52 week range is $103.32 per share, with $129.0095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.