URTH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI World ETF (Symbol: URTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.10, changing hands as high as $120.68 per share. iShares MSCI World shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, URTH's low point in its 52 week range is $103.32 per share, with $129.0095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.65.
Also see: RXDX Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XPER
GSKY Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.