BioTech

Urteste Granted U.S. Patent For Panuri Test In Diagnosis Of Pancreatic Cancer

July 01, 2026 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Urteste S.A. (URT.WA), a cancer diagnostics company, on Wednesday reported receiving a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. PTO) for the proprietary Panuri test developed for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most late-diagnosed cancers in the world, with highly unpredictable prognoses.

The Panuri test was previously awarded parents in Poland, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, and South Korea.

The test was designed to detect malignancies through a simple urine analysis and was recently administered to the first participant in a clinical trial on June 10, 2026 in Europe. The study is expected to evaluate about 550 samples across 30 centres in Poland and Hungary, with a primary endpoint to establish the test's specificity and sensitivity.

The results of the interim analysis are anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company is also developing prototype test for the detection of malignancies in the brain, stomach, bile ducts, ovaries, breast, bladder, endometrium, kidneys, colon, lungs, liver, pancreas, and prostate.

URT.WA closed Wednesday on the Warsaw Stock Exchange at PLN 47.80, up 0.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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