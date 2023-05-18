Urstadt Biddle Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Regency Centres In $1.4 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) shares are surging more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company signed with Regency Centres Corp. (REG) to be acquired in a $1.4 billion stock transaction. The consideration includes the assumption of debt and preferred stock.

As per the agreement, Urstadt Biddle's Class A Common and Common stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly-issued REG share for each UBA or UBP share they own.

The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $19.93, up 17.58 percent from the previous close of $16.95 on a volume of 230,628.

