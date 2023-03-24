Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.97%, the lowest has been 4.62%, and the highest has been 10.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urstadt Biddle Properties is $18.23. The forecasts range from a low of $17.74 to a high of $19.41. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of $15.16.

The projected annual revenue for Urstadt Biddle Properties is $146MM, an increase of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urstadt Biddle Properties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBP is 0.03%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 1,006K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBP by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 200K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRPFX - Permanent Portfolio Class I holds 200K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 49K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBP by 2.05% over the last quarter.

DFREX - Dfa Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust based in Greenwich, Connecticut that primarily invests in shopping centers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

