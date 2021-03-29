Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (Symbol: UBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/16/21. As a percentage of UBA's recent stock price of $17.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when UBA shares open for trading on 3/31/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.22 per share, with $18.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.34.

In Monday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

