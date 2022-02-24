Urstadt Biddle Properties Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, UBP.PRK was trading at a 1.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.18% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for UBP.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UBP) are down about 1.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.