Urstadt Biddle Properties Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 1/14/21, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 1/29/21. As a percentage of UBP.PRK's recent share price of $24.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of UBP.PRK to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when UBP.PRK shares open for trading on 1/14/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.95%, which compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBP.PRK shares, versus UBP:

Below is a dividend history chart for UBP.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UBP) are down about 0.9%.

