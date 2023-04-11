Markets
UBP.PRK

Urstadt Biddle Properties Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

April 11, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 4/13/23, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 4/28/23. As a percentage of UBP.PRK's recent share price of $22.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of UBP.PRK to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when UBP.PRK shares open for trading on 4/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.77%, which compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBP.PRK shares, versus UBP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for UBP.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

UBP.PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UBP) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Oversold Canadian Stocks
 CRED shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of MUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBP.PRK
UBP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.