Urstadt Biddle Properties Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/13/23, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 4/28/23. As a percentage of UBP.PRK's recent share price of $22.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of UBP.PRK to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when UBP.PRK shares open for trading on 4/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.77%, which compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBP.PRK shares, versus UBP:

Below is a dividend history chart for UBP.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UBP) are trading flat.

