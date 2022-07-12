Markets
Urstadt Biddle Properties Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/14/22, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 7/29/22. As a percentage of UBP.PRK's recent share price of $22.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of UBP.PRK to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when UBP.PRK shares open for trading on 7/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.47%, which compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBP.PRK shares, versus UBP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for UBP.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

UBP.PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRK) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UBP) are up about 0.6%.

