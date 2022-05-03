Urstadt Biddle Properties Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 6.250% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.73 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, UBP.PRH was trading at a 2.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of UBP.PRH shares, versus UBP:

Below is a dividend history chart for UBP.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 6.250% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's 6.250% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: UBP.PRH) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: UBP) are up about 1%.

