Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.81, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBP was $13.81, representing a -10.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 68.77% increase over the 52 week low of $8.18.

UBP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). UBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.