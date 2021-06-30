Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.207 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 65.6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.08, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBP was $16.08, representing a -2.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.54 and a 96.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.18.

UBP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

