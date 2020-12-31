Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBP was $11.82, representing a -40.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.87 and a 44.52% increase over the 52 week low of $8.18.

UBP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

