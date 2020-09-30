Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.09, the dividend yield is 6.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBA was $9.09, representing a -63.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.88 and a 10.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

UBA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32. Zacks Investment Research reports UBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.98%, compared to an industry average of -20.2%.

