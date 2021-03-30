Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.94, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBA was $16.94, representing a -9.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.63 and a 106.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

UBA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). UBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21. Zacks Investment Research reports UBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.45%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBA Dividend History page.

