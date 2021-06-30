Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 64.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.37, the dividend yield is 4.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBA was $19.37, representing a -3% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.97 and a 135.64% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

UBA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports UBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.45%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

