Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBA was $13.92, representing a -44.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.88 and a 69.34% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

UBA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports UBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.15%, compared to an industry average of -21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UBA as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NGE with an increase of 27.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UBA at 4.14%.

