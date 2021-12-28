Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) insider upped their holding by 34% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s (NYSE:UBA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Urstadt Biddle Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Bryan Colley bought US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$19.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$20.91. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Urstadt Biddle Properties insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Bryan Colley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:UBA Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares, worth about US$60m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Urstadt Biddle Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Urstadt Biddle Properties shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Urstadt Biddle Properties is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

