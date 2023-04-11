Ursa Fund Management Now Owns 2.08% of Retail Value (RVI)

Fintel reports that Ursa Fund Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.44MM shares of Retail Value Inc (RVI). This represents 2.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 2.17MM shares and 10.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 852.00% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Retail Value is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 852.00% from its latest reported closing price of $3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Retail Value. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 61.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVI is 0.00%, a decrease of 70.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.30% to 302K shares. The put/call ratio of RVI is 4.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pensionfund Sabic holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Covestor holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 274K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Retail Value Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

