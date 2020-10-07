Urovant Sciences Inks Vibegron U.S. Co-promotion Deal With Sunovion Pharma - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) said it has entered into a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to promote vibegron in the primary care segment upon receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the drug.

In March 2020, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application or NDA for vibegron in overactive bladder (OAB) and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA goal date of December 26, 2020.

Under the terms of the deal, Sunovion will utilize its sales force to bring vibegron to primary care physicians or PCP. To support this, Sunovion will provide sales and marketing activities targeting the PCP segment through March 31, 2026.

In compensation for its sales and marketing activities during the period of this agreement, Sunovion will receive a mid-single digit repayment fee based on the net sales of vibegron beginning on April 1, 2023.

"This is a great example of the strategic benefit of our affiliation with the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group of companies. This partnership allows us to reach the PCP community without incurring any cash outlay through March 2023," said Walt Johnston, Urovant's Senior Vice President of Commercial.

Urovant Sciences noted that this co-promotion deal is in addition to the exclusive three-year agreement the company entered into with Sunovion in June 2020 for services related to wholesale trade and retail distribution, contract operations, and select account management activities for vibegron.

Sunovion is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., which is the majority shareholder of Urovant.

