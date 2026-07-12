UroGen's Chief Medical Officer Sold $400,000 in Stock After a 191% Run

Key Points

According to this Form 4 filing, the CMO of UroGen Pharma sold 10,000 shares at $40.00 per share, totaling $400,000 in transaction proceeds.

The sale represented 8% of the insider's direct equity holdings in the company, as reported in the Form 4.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 15, 2025, and marks the final sale under this schedule.

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Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer, sold 10,000 ordinary shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on July 9, 2026, for a total value of $400,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $400,000 Shares sold 10,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 119,763 Post-transaction value $4.82 million

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The sale was conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 15, 2025, which provides for automated execution and represents the concluding transaction of that plan's schedule.

The sale was conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 15, 2025, which provides for automated execution and represents the concluding transaction of that plan's schedule. What is the scale of the insider's remaining direct investment?

Mark Schoenberg continues to hold 119,763 ordinary shares directly.

Mark Schoenberg continues to hold 119,763 ordinary shares directly. What financial context does UroGen Pharma Ltd. present at this valuation?

The biotechnology company, which develops solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers, reported trailing 12-month revenue of $140.5 million and a net loss of $133.2 million.

The biotechnology company, which develops solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers, reported trailing 12-month revenue of $140.5 million and a net loss of $133.2 million. How does the current market capitalization compare to the transaction level?

The disposition occurred with the company's market capitalization at $2.0 billion, following a period of performance where shares were priced at $40.23 as of the July 9, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-09) $40.23 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $140.5 million Net Income (TTM) -$133.2 million

Company Snapshot

UroGen Pharma develops and commercializes innovative solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers, with primary revenue sources including Zusduri, a sustained-release mitomycin formulation for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and RTGel, a proprietary reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology platform.

The company operates a commercial-stage biotechnology business model focused on bringing novel therapeutic formulations to market, generating revenue through product sales while continuing to invest in research and development for pipeline expansion.

UroGen's primary customers are urology and oncology specialists, with target markets encompassing patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and other urothelial malignancies requiring adjuvant chemotherapy and specialized treatment modalities.

UroGen Pharma is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with a $2 billion market capitalization, demonstrating significant growth momentum with a one-year stock appreciation of 191.31%. The company has achieved meaningful revenue scale at $140.5 million TTM while maintaining a focused pipeline strategy centered on proprietary drug delivery technologies for underserved oncology indications. UroGen's competitive advantage derives from its proprietary RTGel platform technology and its established commercial infrastructure for specialty cancer therapeutics, positioning the company as a differentiated player in the niche urothelial cancer treatment market.

What this transaction means for investors

First, it’s important to note that this was the final trade in a 10b5-1 plan Schoenberg set almost a year ago, so the timing was locked in long before Schoenberg could know how the firm was necessarily going to be performing. He still holds nearly 120,000 shares worth close to $4.8 million, and a chief medical officer keeping a stake that size while the company's newest drug is inflecting isn't sending any signal about the science.



The launch of Zusduri, UroGen’s new bladder cancer therapy, is what matters here, and it's going well. UroGen's first quarter revenue jumped 152% to $51 million, as a result of the launch, which brought in $29.2 million and more than doubled quarter over quarter after a permanent insurance billing code kicked in. CEO Liz Barrett called January's J-code "a major inflection point," and unique prescribers jumped to 256 from 102 in a single quarter. More recently, the firm announced that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug application for UGN-501, enabling a planned Phase 1 study in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It’s expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.