Urogen Shows 3-Year Durability In ENVISION Trial Of ZUSDURI For Recurrent Bladder Cancer

(RTTNews) - A new 36-month update from UroGen Pharma's (URGN) pivotal Phase 3 ENVISION trial showed that many patients who achieved an early complete response with ZUSDURI (mitomycin) remained disease-free through three years, reinforcing the therapy's durability in recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC).

The analysis found a 64.5% probability of remaining event-free at 36 months among patients who achieved a complete response at three months, based on Kaplan-Meier estimates.

At a median follow-up of 35.5 months, the median duration of response has not yet been reached, indicating that responses continue beyond the current observation window.

Investigators noted that the durability was achieved without maintenance therapy, suggesting a potential shift away from repeated surgical procedures such as TURBT, the current standard of care. ZUSDURI is administered as a non-surgical, in-office intravesical treatment using UroGen's RTGel sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation.

The Phase 3 ENVISION trial enrolled 240 patients across 56 sites and evaluated ZUSDURI as a chemoablative option for adults with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC. The primary endpoint measured complete response at three months, while durability of response serves as a key secondary endpoint.

Common adverse reactions were mostly mild to moderate and included dysuria, urinary tract infection, and laboratory abnormalities. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 12% of patients.

URGN has traded between $3.42 and $32.37 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $29.51, down 0.97%.

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