Markets
URGN

UroGen Reports Results Of First Post-Commercial Utilization Review Of JELMYTO

January 11, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) reported results from the first post-commercial utilization review of JELMYTO for pyelocalyceal solution. JELMYTO is approved for the treatment of adults with LG-UTUC, or low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

"This study provides valuable insights into how physicians are utilizing JELMYTO in the real-world and reinforces the genuine clinical value of this therapy for patients with LG-UTUC," said Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer, UroGen.

The study evaluated 132 patients treated with JELMYTO from 15 high-volume academic and community centers and characterized the manner in which urologists are now using JELMYTO in their practices. It was found that doctors are using JELMYTO for the treatment of large tumors, high grade tumors, and ureteral tumors. Primary chemoablation resulted in a 70% complete response rate for patients with tumors less than 1cm while 69% achieved complete response when JELMYTO was combined with laser ablation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.