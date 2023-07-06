UroGen Pharma (URGN) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 26.27

The average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has been revised to 26.26 / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.85% from the latest reported closing price of 10.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.11%, a decrease of 29.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 12,775K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,919K shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,060K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,026K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 857K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 702K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 86.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 55.35% over the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

