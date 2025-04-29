Urogen Pharma (URGN) Moves 14.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Urogen Pharma (URGN) shares ended the last trading session 14.1% higher at $11.26. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company presented multiple data at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association 2025 on its pipeline candidates that are being studied for different cancer indications.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%. Revenues are expected to be $21.03 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Urogen Pharma, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on URGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Urogen Pharma is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $14.23. LQDA has returned -6.4% in the past month.

Liquidia Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.42. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.2%. Liquidia Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urogen Pharma (URGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.