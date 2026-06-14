Is UroGen Pharma a Stock to Sell After Its Chief Medical Officer Unloaded 5,222 Shares?

Key Points

5,222 shares were sold on June 8, 2026 for a transaction value of approximately $143,000 at a weighted average price around $27.30 per share.

The transaction represented 3.60% of Mark Schoenberg's direct holdings, reducing his position from 144,985 to 139,763 shares.

The activity was entirely direct; no indirect entities or trusts were involved, and the shares disposed came from an option exercise immediately preceding sale.

This sale follows a pattern of regular dispositions over the past year; trade sizes have moderated as direct share capacity has declined, with holdings now at approximately 62.5% of the September 2023 level.

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Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), reported the sale of 5,222 ordinary shares for a total of approximately $143,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,222 Transaction value $142,561 Post-transaction shares (direct) 139,763 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.81 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.30); post-transaction value based on the value of post-transaction holdings as reported in the Form 4.

Key questions

What is the derivative context of this transaction?

This filing reflects a two-step process: Schoenberg exercised 10,000 options, then immediately sold 5,222 shares for liquidity, with the remainder held as ordinary shares.

This filing reflects a two-step process: Schoenberg exercised 10,000 options, then immediately sold 5,222 shares for liquidity, with the remainder held as ordinary shares. How does this sale compare to Schoenberg's historical cadence and capacity?

Since May of last year, Schoenberg has made seven sell transactions; as his direct holdings have dropped by 25.81% over the period, average trade sizes have declined in line with reduced available share capacity.

Since May of last year, Schoenberg has made seven sell transactions; as his direct holdings have dropped by 25.81% over the period, average trade sizes have declined in line with reduced available share capacity. Does this transaction impact beneficial ownership or option exposure?

Following the sale, Schoenberg reports direct ownership of 139,763 shares and no remaining exercisable options, indicating all option-related equity has either been exercised or lapsed.

Following the sale, Schoenberg reports direct ownership of 139,763 shares and no remaining exercisable options, indicating all option-related equity has either been exercised or lapsed. What is the market context for the transaction?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $27.30, near the open and close prices on June 8, 2026, amid a 168.23% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization 1.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $140.49 million Net income (TTM) -$133.23 million 1-year price change 147%

*1-year performance calculated as of June 12, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers proprietary therapeutics for urinary tract cancers, including Jelmyto and a pipeline led by UGN-102 and UGN-301.

Generates revenue through the commercialization of specialty oncology drugs, leveraging RTGel technology and strategic licensing agreements.

Targets urologists, oncologists, and healthcare institutions treating patients with non-muscle invasive urothelial cancers.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. operates as a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urinary tract cancers. The company leverages its proprietary RTGel platform and strategic partnerships to advance a pipeline of specialty oncology drugs targeting underserved patient populations.

With a strong emphasis on clinical development and commercialization, UroGen Pharma aims to address significant unmet medical needs in the urology and oncology sectors, positioning itself as a leader in the treatment of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancers.

What this transaction means for investors

With 139,763 shares in his coffers following this transaction, Schoenberg’s interests are still aligned with investors. That said, investors probably want to tread lightly around UroGen Pharma stock. On June 2, the company settled with Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), a large generic drug manufacturer, regarding its generic version of Jelmyto. According to the terms, Teva will receive a non-exclusive license to sell generic Jelmyto beginning Sep. 15, 2030.

First-quarter Jelmyto sales rose 7% year over year to $21.7 million. The treatment was responsible for about 42.5% of total first-quarter revenue.

While Jelmyto could lose ground to generic competition in a few years, the company’s other mitomycin-based therapy, Zusduri, is working hard to offset the losses. First-quarter Zusduri sales jumped 109% higher year over year to $29.2 million.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.