Is UroGen Pharma a Stock to Sell After Its Chief Medical Officer Let Go of 10,000 Shares?

Key Points

10,000 shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$350,000 at a weighted average price of around $35.01 per share on June 22, 2026.

The sale represented 7.15% of Mark Schoenberg's direct holdings, reducing his position from 139,763 to 129,763 shares of common stock.

All shares were held and sold directly; no indirect or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

Schoenberg retains 129,763 direct shares following the transaction.

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Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 22, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $350,100 Post-transaction shares (direct) 129,763 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.54 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.01); post-transaction value based on June 22, 2026, market close ($34.99).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Schoenberg's historical trading activity?

The 10,000-share sale is in line with his typical open-market trade size, with recent sell-only trades averaging around 9,000 shares; this transaction falls within his established pattern over the past year.

The 10,000-share sale is in line with his typical open-market trade size, with recent sell-only trades averaging around 9,000 shares; this transaction falls within his established pattern over the past year. What impact does this have on his ownership stake?

The transaction reduced Schoenberg's direct holdings by 7.15%, but he continues to hold 129,763 ordinary shares—representing a meaningful ongoing ownership position in UroGen Pharma Ltd.

The transaction reduced Schoenberg's direct holdings by 7.15%, but he continues to hold 129,763 ordinary shares—representing a meaningful ongoing ownership position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved?

No derivative securities (such as options) or indirect entities (such as trusts or LLCs) were involved; the sale consisted solely of directly held common stock.

No derivative securities (such as options) or indirect entities (such as trusts or LLCs) were involved; the sale consisted solely of directly held common stock. What does the cadence of recent trades indicate about Schoenberg's strategy?

With regular 10b5-1 plan-driven sales and a declining total share base, the moderate trade size reflects both routine liquidity management and a shrinking pool of available shares for further disposition.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/22/26) $35.01 Market capitalization $1.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $140.49 million 1-year price change 174.3%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 30, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops and commercializes specialty therapeutics for urothelial and other specialty cancers, with key products including Jelmyto and Zusduri, and a pipeline focused on non-muscle-invasive bladder and upper tract urothelial cancers.

Operates a biotechnology model centered on proprietary drug formulations and sustained-release delivery platforms, generating revenue primarily from product sales and licensing agreements.

Targets urology specialists, oncologists, and healthcare providers treating patients with non-muscle invasive urothelial cancers in the United States.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for urothelial cancers, leveraging proprietary hydrogel technology and sustained-release drug formulations. The company’s strategy emphasizes advancing late-stage clinical candidates and expanding its commercial footprint in niche oncology markets. UroGen’s competitive edge lies in its differentiated delivery platforms and focus on unmet medical needs within urologic oncology.

What this transaction means for investors

Schoenberg’s recent sale of UroGen stock looks more like an insider supplementing their income than a loss of confidence in the business. After all, they retained the vast majority of their shares.

UroGen could have a new treatment option available for patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. UGN-103 is similar to the company’s already successful treatment, Zusduri, but it boasts simpler manufacturing and reconstitution processes. In a recent study, UGN-103 produced results in line with those that made Zusduri a success.

In the first quarter of 2026, Zusduri sales soared to $29.2 million from just $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Sales of the company’s Jelmyto product for upper tract bladder cancer are expected to rise to a range between $97 million and $101 million from $94 million in 2025.

UroGen is still reporting losses, but the losses are shrinking. In the first quarter, the company lost $23.6 million compared to a loss of $43.8 million in the previous year period.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.