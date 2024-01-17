News & Insights

UroGen Pharma Signs With Medac To Develop Mitosin-based UGN-103 For Urothelial Cancers

January 17, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Wednesday announced a licensing agreement with German pharmaceutical company Medac GmbH to develop a next-generation mitomycin-based formulation for urothelial cancers. The financial aspects of the association is not revealed.

UGN-103 combines UroGen's RTGel technology with Medac's mitomycin. UroGen said it plans to initiate a Phase 3 study in 2024 to explore the safety and efficacy of UGN-103 in LG-IR-NMIBC.

Liz Barrett, CEO of UroGen said, "The 80 mg formulation of mitomycin from Medac is specifically designed to be mixed with our RTGel technology, which may provide advantages for patients looking for non-surgical treatments for urothelial cancer."

