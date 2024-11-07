News & Insights

UroGen Pharma Reports Q3 Results and Drug Progress

Urogen Pharma ( (URGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Urogen Pharma presented to its investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for urothelial and specialty cancers, leveraging its proprietary RTGel technology to enhance drug delivery and efficacy.

UroGen Pharma has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the FDA’s acceptance of its New Drug Application for UGN-102, a potential breakthrough treatment for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is preparing for a potential launch of UGN-102 in 2025, which could represent a significant shift in cancer treatment options.

In the third quarter, UroGen’s product JELMYTO achieved net sales of $25.2 million, up from $20.9 million the previous year, driven by robust demand. The company holds $254.2 million in cash and securities, positioning it well for future endeavors. Additionally, UroGen initiated a Phase 3 trial for UGN-103, a next-generation formulation for bladder cancer, and received a Notice of Allowance for a patent on UGN-103.

Despite these advancements, UroGen reported a net loss of $23.7 million in the third quarter, slightly higher than the previous year’s loss, due to increased R&D and administrative expenses. The company also appointed a new CFO, Chris Degnan, signaling a strategic enhancement in its financial oversight.

Looking ahead, UroGen remains focused on the potential approval and launch of UGN-102, with management optimistic about its impact on the $5 billion market opportunity. The company aims to maintain its innovative edge in treating urothelial cancers, supported by its solid financial foundation and ongoing clinical developments.

