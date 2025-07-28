Markets
UroGen Pharma Publishes Phase 3b Study Data Showing The Feasibility Of Home Instillation Of ZUSDURI

July 28, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Monday announced the publication of data from Phase 3b study evaluating the feasibility of at-home instillations of ZUSDURI in patients with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in Reviews in Urology.

In this study, ZUSDURI was administered via urinary catheter. Investigators found no meaningful differences between home and office instillation for most patients. The safety profile was consistent with previous studies, with most adverse events being mild-to-moderate urinary symptoms.

