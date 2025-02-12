News & Insights

UroGen Pharma To Present Long-Term JELMYTO Data At The Journal Of Urology

February 12, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), a biotech company focused on urothelial and specialty cancers, announced on Wednesday that long-term follow-up data from the OLYMPUS trial of JELMYTO or mitomycin for pyelocalyceal solution will be published in The Journal of Urology.

The OLYMPUS trial showed that among patients who achieved a complete response after primary treatment with JELMYTO, the median duration of response was 47.8 months.

This data, from a subset of 20 patients who participated in the long-term follow-up study, demonstrates the potential of JELMYTO to offer durable disease control in low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer or LG-UTUC.

Key findings from the study include:

-- 41 patients in the OLYMPUS trial achieved a complete response after JELMYTO treatment, with a median duration of response of 47.8 months.

-- JELMYTO demonstrated the potential for long-term disease control, with a median follow-up of 28.1 months.

-- Data highlights the value of JELMYTO as an important treatment option for patients with LG-UTUC, focusing on preventing relapse and preserving organ function.

-- The study's analysis, while promising, has inherent limitations due to its post-hoc nature and the selection bias of the 20 patients enrolled in the long-term follow-up study.

These results underscore JELMYTO's potential to provide extended disease control, further reinforcing its role as a primary treatment option for LG-UTUC.

The long-term impact of JELMYTO, UroGen is actively enrolling patients in the JELMYTO uTRACT Registry to collect real-world, longitudinal data.

As of January 27, 2025, 21 sites have been initiated, with 228 patients already enrolled in the registry.

Currently, URGN is trading at $10.06 down by 1.76%.

