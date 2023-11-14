UroGen Pharma Ltd. Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$21.879 million, or -$0.68 per share. This compares with -$25.831 million, or -$1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $20.852 million from $16.097 million last year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$21.879 Mln. vs. -$25.831 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.68 vs. -$1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $20.852 Mln vs. $16.097 Mln last year.

