UroGen Pharma Ltd. Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$26.69 million, or -$1.18 per share. This compares with -$26.22 million, or -$1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $16.60 million from $13.03 million last year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$26.69 Mln. vs. -$26.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.18 vs. -$1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.60 Mln vs. $13.03 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.